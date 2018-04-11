Yukon Track and field teams compete at Carl Albert

The Yukon boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Carl Albert Invitational Track and Field Meet last Thursday.

The Millers took 10th place with 26 points and the Millerettes finished in 11th place with 24 points. Carl Albert won the boys’ team standings with 102 points and Moore took the top honors in the girls’ team standings with 108 points.

Yukon had three first-place finishers in the meet. Tyler Dechant took first place in the boys’ high jump with a jump of 6-feet and 4-inches. Kyla Davis finished in first place in the girls’ pole vault with a vault of 11 feet and Jack Gose placed first in the boys’ pole vault with a vault of 14 feet.

In the girls’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon took seventh place with a time of 53.34 seconds. In the boys’ 4×100-meter relay, the Millers finished seventh with a time of 9:09.06.

In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Jaycee Willingham placed 10th with a time of 17.74 seconds. In the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, Dechant took fourth place with a time of 15.23 seconds. Kole Frederick finished in seventh place with a time of 15.73 seconds. Chris Gerber placed ninth with a time of 16.24 seconds. Blake Gerber took 13th with a time of 16.49 seconds. Karl Tech finished in 26th place with a time of 18.93 seconds and Cache Nease placed 30th with a time of 20.10 seconds.

In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Cade Pope took 12th place with a time of 11:05.54.

In the girls’ 4×200-meter relay, Yukon finished in ninth place with a time of 1:56.65. In the boys’ 4×200-meter relay, the Millers finished in 11th place with a time of 1:36.78.

In the boys’ 800-meter run, Elijah Ankrom placed 11th with a time of 2:10.11.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Madison Dean took 27th place with a time of 13.89 seconds. Nana Yeboah finished in 43rd place with a time of 15.51 seconds.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, Isaiah Butler placed 16th with a time of 11.58 seconds. Coyle Berry took 36th place with a time of 12.12 seconds and Antonio Washington finished in 39th place with a time of 12.25 seconds.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Sydney Brown placed fourth with a time of 12.47.39. Elora Jones took fifth-place with a time of 12:49.73 and Lauren Brown finished in 13th place with a time of 13.54.41.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Hannah Cavin placed 27th with a time of 1:09.76. Savannah Curry took 33rd place with a time of 1:11.99 and Shala Allen finished 34th place with a time of 1:12.59.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Jake Hirschler placed 27th with a time of 55.97 seconds. Payton Hofer took 42nd place with a time of 1:00.81 and Eric Reister finished in 46th place with a time of 1:05.11.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Willingham placed ninth with a time of 50.62 seconds and Casey Was took 14th place with a time of 54.49 seconds.

In the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Frederick finished in fifth place with a time of 42.75 seconds. Chris Gerber placed 13th with a time of 45.09 seconds. Blake Gerber took 17th place with a time of 45.46 seconds. Nease finished in 22nd place with a time of 46.85 seconds and Tech placed 28th with a time of 49.30 seconds.

In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Allen took 31st place with a time of 30.01 seconds and Yeboah finished in 43rd place with a time of 32.45 seconds.

In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Brown placed sixth with a time of 6:01.34 and Jones took seventh place with a time of 6:02.13.

In the boys’ 1,600-meter run, Ankrom finished in 11th place with a time of 4:50.37.

In the girls’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon placed eighth with a time of 4:43.17. In the boys’ 4×400-meter relay, the Millers took 10th place with a time of 3:35.53.

In the girls’ high jump, Abigail Camp finished in sixth place with a jump of 4-feet and 8-inches.

Following Davis in the girls’ pole vault was Kenadi Hamilton with a fourth-place finish with a vault of 9-feet. Maycie Reed placed fifth with a vault of 8-feet and 6-inches.

Following Gose in the boys’ pole vault was Jace Martin with a 10th place finish with a vault of 12-feet and Conner Sudduth with a 13th-place finish with a vault of 10-feet and 6-inches.

In the girls’ long jump, Trinity Travis took 19th place with a jump of 14-feet and 3.75-inches.

In the boys’ long jump, Dechant finished in 10th place with a jump of 19-feet and 10-inches.

In the girls’ discus throw, Brooklyn Cox placed eighth with a toss of 104-feet and 4-inches.

In the boys’ discus throw, Nevin Davis took 11th place with a toss of 117-feet and 5.5-inches. Zac Jones finished in 14th place with a toss of 113-feet and 9.5-inches. Zac Cantwell placed 15th with a toss of 112-feet and 11-inches and Caimon Raynor took 20th place with a toss of 103-feet and 11.5-inches.

The Yukon track and field teams will host the annual Yukon Classic Track and Field Meet at 10 a.m. Friday at Miller Stadium.