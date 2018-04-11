Yukon School Board rehires principals, assistants

The Yukon School Board, without comment, voted to rehire all of its school site administrators.

The move came Monday during a regular school board meeting.

Normally, the board discusses personnel matters, including the rehiring of staff, during a closed-door session. They then vote in open session.

During Monday’s meeting, the board chose not to go into executive session and voted to rehire all of the administrators.

That includes principals and assistant principals at the high school, middle school and each of the elementary schools.

The vote was unanimous.

Dr. Jason Simeroth said this is the first year in at least three years where the district has not needed to replace a school site administrator. He said having that continuity is very important.

“It is hugely important. Stability in leadership allows us to develop and sustain a culture of trust, and build relationships with staff and students. It also allows us to sustain initiatives and design programs to increase student learning,” Simeroth said.

Meanwhile, the district also announced that 11 students in its visual arts program have received more than $190,000 in combined scholarships and awards this year.

That includes five Yukon students who received scholarships from the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, where only 20 spots were available.

In addition, 13 students had work accepted in the annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and 13 had work accepted in the annual Young Talent in Oklahoma Exhibition, which recently was held at Oklahoma Christian University.

Senior Jadyn Miranda received a national silver medal for her participating in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards event.

Kaitlyn Penick and Tien Tran both placed in the top 10 for their senior portfolios in a statewide competition, while Brooklin Layman placed third nationally in the 38th Annual Photographer’s Forum Photo Contest.

Yukon High School art instructor Brian Payne said Yukon’s program is among the top art programs in the state.

The school board also honored the high school girls’ basketball program, which earned the 6A state academic championship.

The athletes making up the program had a combined grade point average of 3.93, which was the highest of any district in the state, said coach Roy Wyckoff.

In other action, the school board

Approved a bid from Spinturf of Mount Pleasant, S.C., for the replacement of the football field turf at the Yukon Middle School. The bid was $339,901 and was the lowest of six bids. The highest was $454,000. Work on the project could begin in late May or early June, Simeroth said. The turf replacement is funded through a bond issue approved in September. This will be among the first projects financed through the funds. Simeroth said the work should be completed by the time athletes arrive for preseason workouts in August;

Approved the replacement of math textbooks with the recommended Houghlin Mifflin Harcourt textbook for kindergarten through algebra II and a Pearson textbook for fourth-year math;

Approved new policies related to animals in school and a professional development program.

The school board also announced plans for a special meeting at noon Friday during which the district plans to sell $8.175 million in general obligation bonds. The board also is expected to review the school calendar for the remainder of the current academic year.

The meeting will be in the board room at the school administration building, 600 Maple St.