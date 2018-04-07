Selby claims Ward 2 city council seat

The women’s minister at a Yukon church, who previously worked in the Yukon school district and at Spanish Cove retirement village, now has a new title — city council member.

Shelli Selby was elected overwhelmingly Tuesday to serve on the council, representing Ward 2.

She defeated her opponent, Erick Westfahl, for the seat that is being vacated by former Mayor John Alberts. Alberts has served two terms in the seat, and is term-limited.

Selby received 373 votes to 192 votes for Westfahl.

She and Richard Cacini will be sworn into office on May 1. Cacini will serve in Ward 1, replacing Richard Russell, who did not seek a second term. Cacini was unopposed.

Selby learned that she had won the election while attending the Yukon City Council meeting.

Afterwards, she said she was excited about her new role.

“I can’t wait to get started,” she said.

One of her first pieces of action will occur before she takes office. She plans to push for a “Do Not Block Intersection” sign at Ridgeway and Vandament, where residents have complained about not being able to exit their neighborhood during heavy traffic hours.

Selby said she plans to pursue that issue next week with the Yukon Traffic Commission.

She also said her goal is to continue improving communication with the citizens of Yukon.

“I want to get more communications out to the people and see what they need,” she said.

Meanwhile, after hugging his opponent, Westfahl said he was glad the campaigns were run clean.

“I was honored to have the opportunity. Two people can run for the same office and present themselves accordingly and act like Christian people,” he said. “In the end, I look forward to seeing her as a representative for Ward 2.”

“In the end, we’re still friends,” Selby said.

Asked if he planned to pursue future offices, Westfahl said he had other areas in which to focus his time, but does plan to be involved in the community.