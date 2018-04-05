Yukon Chamber members have chance of lifetime with Italy trip

Members of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce have the opportunity to join other chamber members on a vacation to Tuscany, Italy, Nov. 6 through Nov. 14.

The cost of the trip is $3,099 but if you sign up before April 27 you will get the early bird special price of $2,999.

The Yukon chamber released this statement on the vacation in a recent newsletter:

“Leave everyday life behind and escape to Tuscany. It is known for its beautiful landscapes, its rich artistic legacy and vast influence on high culture. Tuscany is widely regarded as the true birthplace of the Italian Renaissance and has been home to some of the most influential people in the history of art and science. Visitors to Tuscany come for many reasons. Many come in search of fine art, others to explore the extraordinary countryside with climbing medieval hill towns and sweeping hillsides full of vineyards. Join us as we explore the endless opportunities that Tuscany has to offer.”

The trip will be nine days and seven nights, including hotels, meals, day trips and airfare from Oklahoma City.

Tour features include:

-Round trip air transportation from Oklahoma City

-First-class accommodations: hotel accommodations for seven nights

-Superb cuisine: 10 included meals consisting of seven buffet breakfasts and three dinners

-Sightseeing tour program: sightseeing, including local guide and all entrance fees as follows: full day guided tour of Florence; full day excursion to Pisa and Lucca, including the Leaning Tower, Duomo and the Baptistery; full day tour of Siena; full day excursion to San Gimignano and the Chianti region, including wine tasting and other optional tours available

-Professional tour director, assistance of a professional Tour Director for the entire length of the tour upon arrival in Italy

-Deluxe motorcoaches, touring by private deluxe air-conditioned motorcoach

-Baggage handling and transfers, baggage handling for one piece of the checked luggage outside of the airport

Optional Rome extension tour features:

-First-class accommodations, hotel accommodations for two nights

-Superb cuisine, two included meals consisting of two buffet breakfasts

-Sightseeing tour program, sightseeing, including local guide and all entrance fees as follows: city tour of ancient Rome and other optional tours available

-Professional tour director, assistance of professional tour director for the entire length of the tour

-Deluxe motorcoaches, touring by private deluxe air-conditioned motorcoach

-Baggage handling and transfers, baggage handling for one piece of checked luggage outside of the airport

Destination highlights:

-Extended stay in one location

-Explore medieval town of Montecatini Terme

-Enjoy scenic drives through gentle rolling hills of Tuscany

-Admire renaissance art and architecture of Florence

-Marvel at legendary Leaning Tower of Pisa

-Visit Piazza dei Miracoli, a world heritage site, including Pisa Baptistery of St. John & Duomo

-Visit medieval towns of Lucca, Siena, and San Gimignano

-Experience magic and spectacular scenery of Cinque Terre, a UNESCO world heritage site

-Discover Chianti Classico wine region

-Enjoy wine tasting

-Tour eternal city of Rome

-Discover amazing Vatican City, including Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel

Day-by-day schedule for the tour:

-Day 1, depart Oklahoma City

-Day 2, arrive in Italy/Montecatnini

-Day 3, Montecatnini/Florence tour

-Day 4, Montecatnini/Lucca and Pisa tour

-Day 5, Montecatnini/Siena tour

-Day 6, Montecatnini day of leisure

-Day 7, Montecatnini/San Gimignano and Chianti Region tour

-Day 8, Montecatnini day of leisure

-Day 9, Return back to Oklahoma City

Optional Rome extension:

-Day 9, Montecatnini/Rome tour

-Day 10, Rome day of leisure

-Day 11, return to Oklahoma City

Tour price information:

The tour price is $2,999 per person for double occupancy. For single occupancy, add $499.

Fuel surcharges of $536 per person are included in the price. Taxes and other fees are currently $150 per person and are additional. Fuel surcharges and taxes are valid at the time of printing but are subject to change.

The price of $2,999 is an early bird special if the program is reserved with a deposit by April 27.

The price increases by $100 per person after April 27.

The Rome extension will be an additional $649 for double occupancy and $848 for single occupancy.

Please note:

It may be necessary to substitute hotels and adjust itineraries at guide’s discretion due to local conditions. In Rome, there is a six Euros per person, per night hotel tax that is charged locally at the hotel. This cannot be paid in advance.

There will be a webinar about the Tuscany vacation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yukon Chamber of Commerce Office at 10 W. Main St.

For more information and reservations contact Pam Shelton at the Yukon Chamber of Commerce at pshelton@yukoncc.com or at 354-3567.

Reservations can also be made on the online booking engine www.aventuraworld.com/booking. The group booking code is B002341.