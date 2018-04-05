Schweinberg elected mayor

From Staff Reports

Jess Schweinberg defeated Jan Yakish in the Mustang mayoral race on Tuesday.

Schweinberg received 464 votes to Yakish’s 219.

“I’m excited for this next chapter with the council,” Schweinberg said following Tuesday’s city council meeting, during which Mayor Jay Adams announced Schweinberg as the victor.

“I’m following a great leader, and I’m confident that we will continue that path. I look forward to the next three years.”

Schweinberg served on the city council until December, when he resigned under a city charter provision that requires candidates for mayor to step down. He was elected to the council in 2014 and served as vice mayor for the past three years. He previously served on the board of adjustment.

Schweinberg said during his campaign that he believes his four years on the council prepared him to serve as mayor.

“I said four years ago that I would address our two biggest issues, water and roads,” he said.“We’re on our way with our water supply, and we’re improving our roads.”

Yakish, a planning commissioner, said Tuesday that she felt good about her race and that she intends to continue her goals of increasing public engagement in the development process.

She also plans to work with the city and the Mustang Chamber of Commerce in bringing new businesses to Mustang, she said.