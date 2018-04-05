Council denies zone change for Morgan Road PUD

By LARISSA COPELAND

News Editor

Applause erupted in the Mustang City Council chambers on Tuesday after council members voted unanimously to deny a zone change for a proposed subdivision on North Morgan Road.

In a public hearing that lasted for more than an hour, several residents of neighborhooding additions spoke against the plans submitted by 29 Sara to develop housing in the 400 to 600 block of N. Morgan Road.

Because of the number of people attending the meeting, Mayor Jay Adams requested that all speakers limit their remarks to three minutes or less.

“I don’t see it (the new development) being positive,” said Wendie Ripley, who lives across the street from the proposed project.

Ripley went on to speak about the safety of the children who live in the existing addition, noting that traffic problems already exist – and an influx of drivers using the same three roads would only aggravate those issues.

Other residents touched on concerns like flooding and property values. Many of the existing residents live on lots of one acre or larger, and they said that proposed smaller lot sizes would destroy their lifestyle.

David Box, an attorney for 29 Sara, said the developers made several changes to the plans that to accommodate some of the residents’ concerns.

“I believe it is compatible with the surrounding development,” Box said.

Ward III Councilman Brian Grider made the motion to deny the zone change.

Also during the meeting, council:

Approved the final plat application of Hunter’s Hill Addition, Phase 4;

Approved Ordinance 1161, which amends municipal code to include possession of a controlled dangerous substance as an offense and defining terms, creating and imposing a drug analysis fee;

Approved Ordinance 1162, authorizing the city attorney to administer oaths and affirmations;

Approved Ordinance 1164, which vacates and closes an alley within block four of the Mustang original town site due to construction at Mustang High School.