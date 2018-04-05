BREAKING NEWS: Police investigate after toddler drowns in Yukon park pond

Yukon police are investigating after a 2 ½-year-old Oklahoma City toddler drowned at a pond inside a Yukon city park.

Police Chief John Corn said officers responded to reports of a missing child inside Freedom Trails Park at 12:40 p.m.

Corn said the child was found submerged near the dam area of Mulvey Pond at 12:47 p.m.

Corn said the child was retrieved and rescue workers immediately began performing CPR. The child was transported via ambulance in critical condition to Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

He was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m.

Authorities said the boy had been missing for about 20 minutes when police were notified. People inside the park had been searching during that time, the chief said.

Authorities declined to identify the child.

Corn said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and a final report likely won’t be completed until next week.