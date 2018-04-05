BREAKING NEWS: Authorities investigate possible drowning in Yukon

Yukon police are investigating a possible drowning Thursday at Freedom Trail Park in Yukon.

Police Chief John Corn said officers responded to reports of a missing 2 ½-year-old boy at the park.

The call came in about 12:45 p.m., according to officials with the Yukon Fire Department.

Corn said the child was found submerged near the dam area of the park’s pond shortly after authorities began searching for him.

Corn said the child was retrieved, rescue workers began performing CPR and the child was transported via ambulance in critical condition to Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Details about the incident are continuing to develop.