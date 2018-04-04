Yukon girls win Clinton soccer tournament championship

Yukon punctuated a perfect weekend with a 2-1 win over Clinton Saturday in the Clinton Soccer tournament championship match.

The victory improved the Millerettes’ record to 6-1.

Yukon defeated Newkirk in the semifinals 3-0 on Friday and beat Elk City 5-2 Thursday in the first match of the three-day event.

Against Clinton in the championship match, Yukon trailed at the half 1-0 but scored two second-half goals to secure the victory.

The Millerettes got goals from Macy Farha in the 69th minute and Ashlyn Williams on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

Yukon finished the game with 17 shots on goal compared to Clinton’s eight shots on goal. The Millerettes finished with three corner kicks and had seven saves.

“The girls fought from behind against a tough team that won the 4A state championship last year and they have a chance to do it again this year,” Yukon coach Steve Scott said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how we played this weekend.”

In the semifinal match against Newkirk, Yukon scored all three goals in the first half.

Myka Heimbach scored two goals for the Millerettes. The junior forward scored in the 25th minute and the 30th minute of the game. Williams scored the first goal of the match in the 16th minute.

Yukon finished with 16 shots on goal compared to Newkirk’s seven.

The Millerettes had seven saves in the contest.

Yukon’s first match of the tournament was against Elk City and the Millerettes controlled the game with a 5-2 win.

Yukon led 3-1 at halftime and outscored Elk City 2-1 in the second half.

Heimbach had the hat trick for the Millerettes with three goals in the match. She scored her first goal at the 19th minute, second goal at the 22nd minute and her third goal at the 78th minute.

Williams scored one goal for Yukon in the 57th minute and Katie Breedlove scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute.

The Millerettes finished with 19 shots on goal compared to Elk City’s three and Yukon had one save in the match.