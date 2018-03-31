Mayor’s breakfast to feature Cornett

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett will be the guest speaker for the 2018 Mayor’s Breakfast in Yukon.

Cornett, who is a Republican candidate for governor, is scheduled to speak at the annual breakfast, which is set for 7:30 a.m. April 27 at the Yukon First United Methodist Church, located at Fifth Street and Elm.

Cornett is the son of a postal worker and a school teacher. He is a fifth-generation Oklahoman.

He said his parents taught him early in life the value of public service and encouraged him to work hard and dream big.

Cornett spent 20 years in broadcast journalism before being elected to the Oklahoma City council and later the city’s mayor.

Cornett has been called one of the nation’s most successful Republican mayors, but said he is most proud of his work in the continued revitalization and renaissance of Oklahoma City.

More than 100,000 new jobs were created during his service as mayor. More than 10,000 new businesses were started, maintaining one of the lowest unemployment rates and most diversified economies in the nation.

He also helped usher in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cornett said his conservative leadership has led the city to 17-straight on-time balanced budgets, a 15 percent rainy day fund and the highest bond rating available.

Cornett is married to Terri Walker Cornett and has three sons and four granddaughters.

TICKETS ON SALE

Tickets for the Mayor’s Breakfast will go on sale Monday at the Yukon City Hall. They are $13 per person in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information, call 354-1895 or visit www.yukonok.com.