Yukon schools to shut down for walkout

Officials with the Yukon School District announced Friday that classes will be cancelled through next Wednesday.

In a letter that is posted on the school district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said classes will be canceled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a statewide teacher walkout.

The decision follows the recommendation of the Yukon Professional Educators Association, which met Thursday to consider legislation that was signed by Gov. Mary Fallin. That legislation provides additional funding to school districts, including an average $6,100 raise to teachers.

Below is a link to the letter Yukon Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth sent across the district.

https://www.yukonps.com/vnews/display.v/ART/5abe3be1d2836