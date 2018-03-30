Schweinberg says experience prepares him for mayor role

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

Editor’s note: The Mustang News ran a profile of the other candidate for Mustang mayor, Jan Yakish, a planning commission member, on March 22.

The mayor’s race is the only question on the ballot in Mustang Tuesday.

Jess Schweinberg believes that his four years on the Mustang City Council have prepared him to serve as mayor.

Schweinberg was elected to the council in 2014, and he has served as vice mayor for the past three years. He previously served on the board of adjustment.

“I said four years ago that I would address our two biggest issues, water and roads,” he said.

“We’re on our way with our water supply, and we’re improving our roads,” he said.

“We’ve resurfaced the eastern part of S.W. 89th Street, and we’re resurfacing and widening the western part.”

The city is cooperating with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the City of Oklahoma City is rebuilding Sara Road, he noted.

It also has an ongoing sidewalk program.

Schweinberg thanked the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, city staff and the community in general for making the city work.

“If the chamber doesn’t bring new business to town, we can’t get the tax base we need,” he said.

The city is strong financially, and it was able to hire one new police officer and one new firefighter last year – part of the many things funded by renewal of the city’s one-cent sales tax in 2016, he said.

The city staff, led by City Manager Timothy Rooney, prepares detailed information that enables the council to make good decisions.

“Before I joined the council, I wasn’t aware that the staff presents information at workshops that break down everything we need to consider,” Schweinberg said.

“This prepares us to the make the final decision.

The sales tax is enabling the city to improve the police and fire departments, including the planned building of a new fire station in the eastern part of Mustang, Schweinberg said.

It also is funding an upgrade to the sewer plant and the expansion of the Town Center.

“People showed that they trust us when they passed the sales-tax renewal,” he said.

Schweinberg joked that one of the biggest complaints he hears on social media is that the city has too many chicken places.

The other frequent complaint is people fear the city is losing its hometown feel.

“We have the hometown feel still,” he said.

That was clearly illustrated last year when Lynly Grider’s, founder and executive director for Mustang Parks Foundation, called for a community build for the all-inclusive park, Brittany’s Place.

Between 250 and 300 people participated. “She made it happen,” he said. “People showed up and did the work.”

Schweinberg praised the work of Mayor Jay Adams, who is not seeking re-election.

“I’m following behind the city’s best mayor,” he said. “He prepared me to take over.”