Yukon’s Teacher of the Year to be named Thursday

Eleven Yukon teachers will be honored Thursday as teachers of the year for their respective schools. One will be named Yukon’s Teacher of the Year.

Over the past 11 weeks, the Yukon Review has highlighted each of the teachers who have been nominated for this year’s district teacher of the year.

Combined, the nominees average almost 8 years of experience, ranging from 22 years to three years.

The finalists are:

Megan Okot, Central Elementary, teaches third-grade reading, social studies, spelling, and writing. She is a third-year teacher.

Jenny Loud, Myers Elementary, is a first-grade teacher. This is her sixth year in the district.

Dana Geis, Parkland Elementary, is a visual arts teacher working with kindergarten through third-grade students. This is her seventh year as a teacher.

Rebecca Oglesby, Ranchwood Elementary, is a seventh-year teacher. She teaches art.

Brittnee Jones, Shedeck Elementary, is a kindergarten teacher. This is in her third year as a teacher.

Julie Lee, Skyview Elementary, is a math and science teacher. She has 22 years of teaching experience.

Taylor Martz, Surrey Hills Elementary, teaches second grade. She is in her third year of teaching.

Abbie Lunsford, Independence Elementary, teaches fifth-grade language arts and social studies. She is in her ninth year of teaching.

Debra Dobrinski, Lakeview Elementary, teaches fourth-grade math and science. She is in her 14th year of teaching.

Clayton Canon, Yukon Middle School, teaches seventh-grade Geography. This is his ninth year as a teacher.

Emilie Shannon, Yukon High School, teaches ninth-grade biology and works as an assistant athletic trainer. This is her third year teaching.

This year’s teacher of the year celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 10 W. Main Events Center.