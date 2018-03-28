Yukon boys golf opens season hosting tournament

The Yukon boys golf team opened the 2018 season Monday by hosting the Yukon Invitational Golf Tournament at the Greens Country Club in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Millers finished with a score of 371.

Zion Nave had the best overall score for Yukon with a round of 80.

Nave earned seventh place in the individual standings out of 72 players.

Following Nave was Garritt Avant with a round of 96.

Gage Tennyson fired a round of 97.

Ryan Apostolo finished with a round of 98 and Jordan Macklin totaled 104 with his round.

Yukon’s junior varsity also competed in the Yukon Invitational Golf Tournament. They finished with a team score of 531.

The Millers will be back in action at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Putnam City North Tournament. The event will be at the Lake Hefner north golf course.