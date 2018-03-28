Services, egg hunts mark Holy Week in Yukon

With Easter approaching this weekend, there will be a number of opportunities to mark the holiday, whether it be through Easter egg hunts or sunrise worship services to honor the risen Jesus.

The following is a list of some of the area events.

HOLY WEEK

The United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd in Yukon has many opportunities to join in fun, fellowship and worship during Holy Week.

Maundy Thursday Communion Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Christian Life Center.

Good Friday Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Christian Life Center, and at 8 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Family Fun Event: The annual Easter egg hunt for toddlers to fifth-graders will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the south church grounds. Hotdogs, hamburgers chips and drinks will be served. The event will be held outdoors. Door prizes will be given away to adults and children.

Easter Sunday Services will be held at 7 a.m. (sunrise), 8:30 a.m. (traditional), 9:50 a.m. (acoustic contemporary), and two 11 a.m. services (generations classic in the sanctuary; contemporary in the Christian Life Center).

Special music will be presented during all services.

United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd is at 10928 SW 15 St. in Yukon.

EASTER ON THE PRAIRIE

The Molly Spencer Farm will mark the Easter celebration with its annual Easter on the Prairie event.

It will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. when the gates open at the Molly Spencer Farm, 1001 Garth Brooks Blvd.

Egg hunts begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There will be areas for special needs children.

Train rides, Mexican folkloric dancers and gunfighters, along with miniature ponies and Peep the Sheep will be available.

Officials say there will be thousands of eggs hidden throughout the farm.

Parking is available at the Yukon Middle School. The event is free.

The event is hosted by the Chisholm Trail Historical Society and is sponsored by YNB.

BEEPING EASTER EGGS HUNT

New Hope United Methodist Church will host its annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

The event will begin at 2 p.m.

The church is at 11600 N. Council Road in Oklahoma City.

The Beeping Easter Egg Hunt was started by Heartland Council of the Blind, a chapter of the Oklahoma Council of the Blind and Hearts of Hope from New Hope United Methodist Church.

After the Children sign in at the church, they will listen to the “Resurrection Story,” and then hunt for eggs. Afterward they can enjoy refreshments and have their photo taken with the Easter bunny.

The Beeping Easter Egg Hunt includes blind and visually Impaired, special needs children and their siblings.

There will be three areas for children to hunt eggs.

One area is for those who are visually impaired. The beeping egg gives the visually impaired an opportunity to find the eggs by hearing beeps, officials said. These eggs are then replaced with the regular plastic eggs that have candy and toys in them.

A second area is for children with special needs, while a third area is for siblings.