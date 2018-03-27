El Reno man identified as pilot in fatal crash

An El Reno man was one of two people who died Sunday after the plane he was piloting crashed near Hydro.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Walter R. Mullaney, 62, of El Reno, was piloting a 1967 Beachcraft Bonaza that crashed about a half mile east of State Highway 58 and a quarter mile north of County Road 1080 in a field in Caddo County.

The patrol reported that Mullaney’s plane crashed at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The aircraft was located Monday.

The patrol said Mullaney was flying from Odessa, Texas, to El Reno when the crash occurred. The plane was diverted due to weather to the Hinton airport. However, the plane crashed into a field.

Both Mullaney and his passenger, Cesar Gomez, 27, of Fort Lumton, Colorado, died at the scene. Authorities said both men were ejected from the plane.

Mullaney had served for years as manager at the El Reno Airpark. He and former City Manager Tony Rivera were known to fly to Lake Texoma for fishing. Mullaney was a partner in the Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft with several other El Reno businessmen, Kamm said.

FAA investigators were said to be on their way to the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.