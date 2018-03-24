FUN IN THE DESERT: Yukon has successful spring break trip to Arizona

Yukon took its baseball talents west to the Phoenix area for a week-long trip to play in the Best of West Spring Classic.

The Millers played five varsity games in the event and finished with a 4-1 record to take third-place. Yukon left March 15 on its chartered bus and arrived in the Phoenix area mid-afternoon on March 16. The Millers opened play March 17 with a junior varsity and varsity game, then played two games Monday, one game Tuesday and one game Wednesday.

The team started its trek back to Oklahoma on Thursday and arrived home Friday. Yukon brought back some hardware from their 2018 trip.

Jack Pritchard was named the offensive most valuable player of the Best of West Spring Classic, while Nollan Koon and Payton Miller were named co-defensive most valuable players of the event.

The 4-1 mark in the tournament has Yukon holding an 8-3 record heading into the post spring break portion of its schedule.

“We pitched well and got some timely hitting,” Yukon coach Kevin James said. “We need to work on our defense but overall a good trip. We went up against some tough competition. They play year-round out there and they don’t have any limitations on how much they can play or practice, so they are very polished players and well-coached teams. Jack (Pritchard) had a good tournament. He got hot at the plate along with Dalton (DeBaud) and Payton (Miller). It’s a great place to get to go and play baseball.”

Cactus Shadows 10 Yukon 7

In its first game of the Best of West Spring Classic on March 17, Yukon took on Cactus Shadows and lost 10-7 in a back-and-forth battle.

Jack Pritchard started the game on the pitcher’s mound for the Millers and took the loss. He went 4.2 innings, gave up nine runs (three earned), six hits, walked two and struck out four. Pritchard was relieved by Tanner Nease, who went .1 innings and gave up an earned run, two hits and walked one batter. Chance Shelton was the third and final pitcher for Yukon and went one inning and allowed one hit.

The Millers finished the game with six hits. Drew Janvrin had two hits and one RBI, Dakota Ward had one hit (homerun) with two RBIs, Nollan Koon had one hit and one RBI, Matt Wilson had one hit and one RBI and Payton Miller had one hit.

Yukon 13 Centennial 3

In their second game of the event on Monday, the Millers went up against Centennial and won 13-3.

Yukon finished the game with 15 hits led by Pritchard, who had three hits (one homerun) and three RBIs. Ward had two hits and two RBIs, Dalton DeBaud had two hits and two RBIs, Janvrin had two hits and one RBI, Matt Wilson had two hits and one RBI, Rylan Vanlandingham had two hits and one RBI and Payton Miller had one hit with one RBI.

Josh Sanders started the game on the mound for the Millers and earned the win. Sanders pitched six innings and gave up three runs (two earned), three hits, one walk and struck out 12 batters. Riley Miller came into the game in relief of Sanders and pitched one inning and struck out two and walked one.

Yukon 7 Iron Wood Ridge 1

Yukon took on Iron Wood Ridge in its third game. The Millers came away with a 7-1 victory.

Ward started on the mound for Yukon and got the win. Ward went 5.2 innings and allowed one run (unearned), four hits, four walks and struck out four. Miller came into the game in relief of Ward and pitched 1.1 innings with one strike out and two walks.

Yukon finished the game with eight hits. Nollan Koon had two hits with one RBI, Pritchard had two hits with one RBI, Ward had one hit and one RBI, Miller had one hit and one RBI, DeBaud had one hit and one RBI and Matt Wilson had one hit.

Yukon 13 Youngker 0

In their fourth game, the Millers played Youngker and won 13-0 in five innings.

Yukon had 13 hits in the game. Miller led the way with three hits (one homerun) and four RBIs, DeBaud had three hits and one RBI, Wilson had two hits and one RBI, Pritchard had one hit and three RBIs, Koon had one hit and one RBI, Ward had one hit and one RBI, Janvrin had one hit and one RBI and B.J. Lee had one hit.

Tanner Nease started the game for the Millers and went all five innings. He struck out four batters and allowed two hits and one walk.

Yukon 5 Cactus Shadows 3

In the fifth and final game of the event, the Millers went up against Cactus Shadows for the second time in the Best of West Spring Classic and this time Yukon, came out on top 5-3.

Payton Miller started the game on the pitcher’s mound for the Millers and earned the win. Miller went six innings and gave up two runs (one earned), four hits, one walk and struck out five batters. Chance Shelton came into the game in relief of Miller and went .2 innings and allowed one earned run, two hits and two walks. Riley Miller pitched the final .1 innings of the game for Yukon.

The Millers finished with six hits in the game. DeBaud had two hits (one homerun) and one RBI, Prichard had two hits and one RBI, Miller had one hit and one RBI and Wilson had one hit and one RBI.

Yukon will have an extended practice today in preparation for their two-game series with Mustang on Monday and Tuesday. The Millers and Broncos will play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Mustang then finish the two-game set at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.