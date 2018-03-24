A TASTE OF YUKON: Event draws hundreds to sample menu

The Yukon Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Taste of Yukon has been declared a huge success.

Jan Scott, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the 19th annual event was among the most successful in recent history.

Hundreds of people crowded into the Dale Robertson Center on Thursday to sample some of the best of what Yukon restaurants have to offer.

From pulled pork from Bad Brad’s BBQ to chicken sliders from one of Yukon’s newest restaurants, Zaxby’s, there was a taste for everyone.

Several restaurants offered pizza samples, including Pie 5, Cici’s, Louie’s and Papa Murphy’s, while dessert offerings were provided by Johnnie’s, the Baked Bear and Freddy’s Frozen Custard.

Alfredo’s Mexican Restaurant had options of fajitas, while the Lokal provided samples of its menu. BJ’s Restaurant offered chicken enchilada soup. Del Taco had samples of its cheese quesadillas and beans. Interurban had its mac and cheese, while Johnny Carino’s had a variety of options to sample.

Sam’s Club and Jersey Mike’s Subs provided samples of deli sandwiches.

Several non-restaurants also had offerings, including Weokie Credit Union, which provided drinks, Yukon Mobile Meals, which had strawberry crepes and the Friends of the Park, which offered a variety of chocolate goodies. Spanish Cove also had a booth.

“It was very successful,” Scott said.

She said there is no way of telling attendance because it is a come-and-go event. However, several of the booths either ran out of food or came close.

As an example, Scott said the Mobile Meal’s booth had two strawberry crepes left at the end of the event. They made 400.

“We were very happy with the crowd,” she said.

Money raised from the event is used to help offset costs of free events such as the Festival of the Child, Freedom Fest and the summer concert in the park series.