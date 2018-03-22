Mustang mayoral candidate discusses plans

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

Editor’s note: Attempts to reach candidate Jeff Schweinberg were unsuccessful as of press time.

Jan Yakish promises to be a full-time mayor and to continue getting citizens involved in Mustang city government and decision-making about the city’s growth.

“In my three years on the Mustang Planning Commission, I have realized that one of our most critical aspects of our comprehensive plan is gaining public input that provides insight into the current and future needs of the citizens of Mustang,” she said.

Mustang should safeguard the character of the city that attracts people here, she said. “We, together, must continue to safeguard the character of the city that attracted people here,” she said.

Yakish wants to continue the work of city staff to improve community involvement in planning.

One option she wants to explore is holding neighborhood town hall meetings prior to proposals going to the planning commission.

She also wants to work with Mustang Chamber of Commerce and current businesses in bringing new businesses to town that will complement the community and its lifestyle.

Yakish wants to maintain an active dialogue with community leaders and groups, including school officials.

She would start coffees with the mayor like those the mayor of Salt Lake City held when she lived there.

“It was fabulous,” she said. “Young and old, they all came.

“Anyone could talk, whether they were happy, sad or mad.”

She’s interested into tapping high school students for internships in city government and local businesses.

She also would work with city officials and the Mustang Chamber of Commerce in helping attract new business to town.

“I want to let businesses know what we have to offer and to invite them to visit our town,” she said.

Yakish and her husband, Greg, moved to Yukon 12 years ago.

They have two sons, Austin, an Air Force captain and an ROTC instructor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Dillon.

Now that Dillon is in high school, she feels she can be a 24/7 mayor.

“We need to focus on what complements Mustang,” she said.

“We need to be guided by how we can continue to make Mustang better, rather than seeing how fast we can grow?”