Egg hunts set for Saturday

By LARISSA COPELAND

News Editor

Saturday, thousands of area children will race across the lawn of the Mustang Town Center, scrambling for prize-filled eggs and enjoying free Easter-themed activities as part of Mustang’s Eggstravaganza and Easter egg hunt.

“We usually have a great turnout,” said program coordinator Heather Huff. “We have anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 kids.”

The event will kick off at 10 a.m., and run until 12:30 p.m., with egg hunts scheduled to start every 15 minutes.

In all, staff and volunteers will put out around 25,000 eggs that will be scooped up in minutes.

“It usually only takes minutes for each age group to finish the hunt,” Huff said.

Hunts are broken into age groups.

“Each age, up to seven, is separated to help keep them from getting run over by larger kids,” Huff said. “It puts them with kids their own age.”

Children ages 7 and 8 are in a combined hunt, and there’s a special needs egg hunt with no age limit, Huff said. In addition, the last egg hunt of the day will be for all ages.

Participants can enter a drawing for one of the large prizes, Huff said. Large prizes are items like bicycles.

Throughout the morning, the Easter bunny will be available for pictures inside the town center. There will be two large inflatables for children to play, and other activities include face painting, balloon animals and games on the lawn.

“This is good, organized fun,” Huff said.