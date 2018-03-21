Yukon to host 17th annual Senior Games

Yukon Parks and Recreation will host its 17th annual Senior Games from April 6 to April 14.

Anyone 50 years of age or older can compete in the Yukon Senior Games.

The games are an Olympic-style sports event designed to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, active lifestyles and athletic competition.

With the addition of the softball event to the Yukon Senior Games, Yukon Parks and Recreation Director Jan Scott said she expects more athletes to compete in 2018.

“I think around 300 are expected this year,” Scott said. “We have been averaging around 200-250 athletes per year and with the addition of softball, that should bring in an extra 40 or so athletes.”

The events that are included in the 2018 Senior Games are: Archery 900 Round (Barebow Recurve, Compound Fingers, Compound Release, Compound Barebow and Recurve); Archery 20-yard Indoor (Traditional, Compound); Basketball (Free Throw, Three Pointers, Hot Shot, 3-on-3 and Timed Dribbling); Bowling (Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles); Cornhole; Golf; Horseshoes; Pickleball (Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles); Pool (8 Ball); Softball; Table Tennis (Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles); Team Softball; Track (50-meter race, 100-meter race, 200-meter race, 400-meter race, 800-meter run, 1,500-meter race and 1,600-meter race) and Field (Discus, Hammer Throw, Shot Put, Javelin, High Jump, Running Long Jump, Standing Long Jump, Triple Jump and Pole Vault); Washer Pitching; Weightlifting; (Arm Curl, Bench Press, Leg Press, Push Ups and Sit Ups).

There also is a creative arts contest for those seniors who are more artistic than athletic. The two events are creative writing and photography. The creative writing categories include poetry, short story or essay and the photography categories are daily life, portrait and nature.

Early registration is open through Friday.

You can register online at www.active.com or go to Jackie Cooper Gym in Yukon. Entrants may compete in four events for $25. Each event that is added after four will cost an additional $5. Each entrant will receive a 2018 Yukon senior games T-shirt, a ticket to the senior games gala and snacks and drinks at their events.

The senior game event sites include the Yukon Middle School track, Jackie Cooper Gym, Dale Robertson Center, Sunrise Park, Lakeview Elementary, Spanish Cove, Yukon City Park, Valir Fitness, Heritage Lanes and Lake Hefner Golf Club.

There will be an opening gala at 5 p.m. April 6 at the Dale Robertson Center.

The Senior Games headquarters will be at Jackie Cooper Gym.

“We have the only local Senior Games in the state,” Scott said. “We have/are working a lot with the Oklahoma Senior Games. Our whole department gets involved and we have a great time. It is our longest running event in Yukon.”