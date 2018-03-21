Shannon named Yukon High School Teacher of the Year

Emilie Shannon was named Yukon High School’s teacher of the year for 2017-2018.

Shannon teaches ninth-grade biology and works as an assistant athletic trainer.

This is her third year teaching and second year in Yukon Public Schools. She taught environmental science at Mustang High School before joining the Yukon Miller family.

Shannon was ecstatic to be selected as Yukon High School’s teacher of the year.

“I feel so honored to have been selected by my peers to serve as Yukon High School’s teacher of the year. This award means so much to me because I feel extremely supported by my colleagues and hope to represent the community of YHS in the best way I know how,” she said.

Shannon is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and is actively involved within the athletic training profession.

She serves as a Young Professional Committee representative for Oklahoma within the Oklahoma Athletic Trainers’ Association and is the secondary school representative for the OATA planning committee.

Shannon also is participating on the YHS Rethink organizational team.

Shannon describes her classroom as “interactive and extremely hands-on.”

Shannon said her favorite part about teaching biology includes “being able to expose students to how biology applies to their own life. Teaching students to be curious about topics they are interested in is invaluable and very rewarding.”

Shannon continues to work to find new instructional strategies to help students see and understand the full picture of each unit. In the upcoming year she expressed she is most excited to, “build another cell membrane out of balloons and straws.”

Shannon lives in Edmond with her husband, Lucas.

In her spare time she enjoys teaching Zumba classes, shopping and spending time with friends and family.

Shannon said she is very happy to have found a workplace that provides a family away from home and a community that supports public education.