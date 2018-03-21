CLEARING THE BAR: Yukon hosts successful Sundowner Track Meet

Since 2006, the Yukon track and field program has hosted the Sundowner Track and Field Meet, and the 2018 version brought a little more sizzle than recent years.

“It was the largest Sundowner Meet ever,” Yukon boys track and field coach Matt Parent said. “We decided to have it the Thursday before spring break this year rather than have it on the Tuesday after spring break, and because of that, more teams came and more teams brought their starters.”

The Sundowner Meet had six teams in competition with Yukon, Mustang, Putnam City North, Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond North and Western Heights rounding out the field.

“When we started this meet back in 2006, we wanted to pattern it after a college-style meet,” Parent said. “We get all of the field events done before we start the sprinting events. It just gives those who come a little change of pace from all the other bigger meets throughout the year.”

The Yukon girls pole vaulters were the highlight of the meet. Kyla Davis took first place with a vault of 11-feet. Kenadi Hamilton finished in second place with a vault of 9-feet, 6-inches. Maycie Reed placed third with a vault of 9-feet and Hayden Batchelle took fifth place with a vault of 8-feet. Six girls competed in the event.

In the boys’ pole vault competition, it was Jack Gose from Yukon finishing in first place with a vault of 14-feet, 6-inches. Conner Sudduth placed seventh with a vault of 10-feet, 6-inches.

The Millers placed first in the boys’ high jump with Tyler Dechant clearing 6-feet, 6-inches. In the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, Kole Frederick took first place with a time of 15.09 seconds. Dechant finished in second place with a time of 15.55 seconds. Blake Gerber placed fourth with a time of 16.09 seconds. Chris Gerber took fifth place with a time of 16.13 seconds and Karl Tech finished in 16th place with a time of 21.55 seconds.

Frederick also placed first in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.49 seconds. Chris Gerber took fourth place with a time of 43.84 seconds. Blake Gerber finished in 11th place with a time of 46.63 seconds. Tech placed 17th place with a time of 50.34 seconds and Cache Nease took 21st place with a time of 52.12 seconds.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Yukon’s Jaycee Willingham finished in first place with a time of 49.83 seconds. Casey Was placed fourth with a time of 52.60 seconds. River Housh took eighth place with a time of 56.01 seconds and Savannah Yancy finished in ninth place with a time of 58.13 seconds.

The other first place finish for the Millers was in the boys’ 4×800-meter relay with a time of 8:45.66.

In the girls’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon took third place with a time of 54.64 seconds. In the girls’ 4×800-meter relay, the Millerettes finished in third place with a time of 11:18.49.

In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Willingham placed second with a time of 16.41 seconds. Housh took sixth place with a time of 19.26 seconds and Yancy placed 19.88 seconds.

In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Elijah Ankrom took second place with a time of 10:29.12. Kohl Kimmel finished in seventh place with a time of 10:53.79. Cade Pope placed eighth with a time of 10:56.68. Kolby Mccoy took 10th place with a time of 11:19.17. Blake Towell finished in 16th place with a time of 11:54.49 and Frederick placed 17th with a time of 12:09.47.

In the girls’ 4×200-meter relay, Yukon took fourth place with a time of 1:55.35 and in the boys’ 4×200-meter relay, the Millers finished in fourth place with a time of 1:35.35.

In the girls’ 800-meter run, Lauren Brown placed ninth with a time of 2:50.00. In the boys’ 800-meter run, Noah Hanscom took sixth place with a time of 2:08.05 and Towell finished in 25th place with a time of 2:24.48.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Elora Jones placed sixth with a time of 13:01.67. Sydney Brown took seventh place with a time of 13:15.90 and Trinity Heckart finished in 18th place with a time of 15:04.84.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Kinsey Reyes placed 23rd with a time of 14.15 seconds. Faith George took 32nd place with a time of 14.89 seconds. Jaycie Davis finished in 41st place with a time of 15.54 seconds. Za’maya Artis placed 42nd with a time of 15.56 seconds. Nana Yeboah took 43rd place with a time of 15.89 seconds and Shardae Peoples finished in 46th place with a time of 16.45 seconds.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, Isaiah Butler placed fifth with a time of 11.36 seconds. B.J. Wright took 11th place with a time of 11.56 seconds. Coyle Berry finished in 14th place with a time of 11.74 seconds. Perry Olsen placed 23rd with a time of 11.95 seconds. Jamar Smith took 26th place with a time of 12.02 seconds and Logan Husfeld finished in 39th place with a time of 12.37 seconds.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Savannah Curry placed fifth with a time of 1:06.46. Hannah Cavin took ninth place with a time of 1:08.08 and Shala Allen finished in 15th place with a time of 1:15.24.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Elijah Wallace placed sixth with a time of 55.42 seconds. Jake Hirschler took ninth place with a time of 56.53 seconds and Payton Hoffer finished in 23rd place with a time of 1;07.81.

In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Hannah Cavin placed 13th with a time of 28.27 seconds. Reyes took 28th place with a time of 30.22 seconds. Davis finished in 35th place with a time of 32.77 seconds. Artis placed 36th with a time of 32.81 seconds and Yeboah placed 37th with a time of 33.27 seconds.

In the boys’ 200-meter dash, Parker Kenley took 14th place with a time of 24.02 seconds. Olsen finished in 21st place with a time of 25.05 seconds. Dominik Robinson placed 27th with a time of 25.80 seconds and Geoff Kizer took 30th place with a time of 26.49 seconds.

In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Jones finished in fourth place with a time of 5:54.21.

In the boys’ 1,600-meter run, Ankrom placed fourth with a time of 4:50.93. Kimmel took ninth place with a time of 5:05.83 and Mccoy finished in 11th place with a time of 5:09.38.

In the girls’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon placed fourth with a time of 4:50.41 and in the boys’ 4×400-meter relay, the Millers took fifth place with a time of 3:50.52.

In the girls’ shot put, Abigail Camp finished in fifth place with a toss of 29-feet, 6-inches. In the boys’ shot put, Smith placed fifth with a toss of 39-feet, 8-inches and Jacoby Kopepasah took seventh place with a toss of 38-feet, 4-inches.

In the girls’ discus throw, Camp finished in second place with a throw of 83-feet, 10-inches and Shandree McNatt placed fourth with a throw of 75-feet, 7-inches. In the boys’ discus throw, Isaac Yancy took third place with a throw of 128-feet, 1-inch.

In the girls’ long jump, Meya Case finished in fourth place with a jump of 15-feet, 5-inches and Trinity Travis placed seventh with a jump of 14-feet, 8.5-inches. In the boys’ long jump, Dechant took fifth place with a jump of 20-feet, 4.75-inches. Hoffer finished in 18th place with a jump of 17-feet, 5.5-inches. Berry placed 19th with a jump of 17-feet, 3-inches and Jalen Barnes took 24th place with a jump of 16-feet, 2-inches.

In the girls’ high jump, Camp finished in fourth place with a jump of 4-feet, 8-inches.

The Sundowner Meet is the first of two regular-season meets the Yukon track and field program will host in 2018. The annual Yukon Classic will take place April 13 at Miller Stadium.