Annual event provides a taste of Yukon

Appetizers, main courses, desserts and drinks will be on the menu Thursday for the annual Taste of Yukon event.

Yukon Parks and Recreation director Jan Scott said 22 groups are participating in the 19th annual event, which will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dale Robertson Center.

Of the 22 organizations, at least seven are first-time participants.

They include Papa Murphy’s, Zaxby’s, Pie 5, The Baked Bear, Del Taco, The Lokal and Panda Express.

Returning participants include Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler, Louie’s Bar and Grill, Bad Brad’s Barbecue, Alfredo’s Mexican Restaurant, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse, BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House, Interurban, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Johnny Carino’s.

In addition, Weokie Credit Union, Friends of the Park, Yukon Mobile Meals, Sam’s Club and Spanish Cove will have booths.

Scott said the event raises money to help fund the city’s various free events, including Freedom Fest, Festival of the Child and the summer concert in the park series.

Tickets can be purchased through Wednesday for $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Children 3 and younger are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Yukon Community Center, Jackie Cooper Gym and the Dale Robertson Center.

Tickets on the day of the event are $17 for adults and $12 for children.

“This is a big draw,” Scott said. “There will be plenty of food to sample.”