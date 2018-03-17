Yukon soccer suffers first loss at hands of rival

The Yukon boys soccer team saw their unbeaten record take a hit Tuesday in a 2-0 loss at home to Mustang.

The Millers fell to 3-1 on the season, while the Broncos moved to 4-0.

“We did not play well at all in the first half,” Yukon coach Neil Hilton said. “Mustang is a good team and you have to play well to have a chance to beat them and we didn’t play well enough. I thought we played hard. I can’t fault the guys for their effort but we didn’t play well. We will have to learn from this and get better going into district play.”

For the first 56 minutes of the match, the Millers and Broncos were scoreless. With 23:46 remaining in the regulation, it was Mustang freshman Isaias Silva, who broke through the Yukon defense to put a shot in the back of the net and give the Broncos a one-goal advantage.

The Millers turned up the offensive pressure following the Mustang goal, but the Broncos’ defense stayed strong and kept Yukon out of the back of the net.

Mustang put the icing on the cake with 1:24 left in the match when Colby Allen scored on a rebound to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead.

“We knew we were going to see a lot of the ball,” Mustang coach Jared Homer said. “We knew they were going to defend and counter. They play their system well. We just had to be patient and look for an opportunity and we took advantage in the second half. It’s nice to come out on top. I thought we got a little frustrated in the first half but we settled down in the second half and played better. We need to continue to build as a team and get better as we head towards district play.”

Mustang held the Millers at bay for the remaining 1:24 and sealed the rivalry win.

Yukon’s next match will be at 8 p.m. March 27 against Choctaw.