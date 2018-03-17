Yukon baseball to open play in Arizona today

The Yukon baseball team hit the road Thursday for the Phoenix area for the Millers’ annual spring break trip.

The team arrived in Phoenix on the chartered bus mid-afternoon Friday and hit the practice field after checking into their hotel.

Yukon will play a junior varsity and varsity game today before going to watch two Major League spring training games and Major League spring training practice tonight and Sunday.

The Millers will play two more varsity games Monday, a varsity game Tuesday, and finish their trip with a varsity game Wednesday.

Yukon will load the bus Thursday after breakfast and make the long trek back to Oklahoma. The Millers are scheduled to arrive back in Yukon in the early Friday.

All-in-all, Yukon will play five varsity games and one junior varsity game while in Arizona.

“This is always a special trip for us,” Yukon coach Kevin James said. “We usually come out of this trip closer as a team and it gives us a good boost heading into the rest of the season. On top of playing baseball against some really, really good competition, it is a great opportunity for our guys to see professional-level baseball players doing things the way they are supposed to be done. This is an opportunity no one else in our school has, so our guys are always really excited about this trip.”