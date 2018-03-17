BEDLAM DOMINATION: Yukon girls soccer doubles-up rival Mustang

It didn’t take long for the Yukon girls soccer team send a message to Mustang that this year was going to be different.

The Millerettes doubled-up the Lady Broncos 4-2 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Yukon jumped on Mustang out of the gate and took a 1-0 lead off the foot of Myka Heimbach four minutes into the match.

Heimbach then earned her second goal in the ninth minute and then made it a first-half hat trick in the 41st minute for the junior forward.

Mustang struck back in the second half and cut the lead to 3-2 on goals from Nikki Lohr and Sami See but Yukon’s Erin Enmark slammed the door shut on the Lady Broncos’ chances in the 78th minute with a goal to make the score 4-2.

“I thought we played as well as we could in the first half,” Yukon coach Steve Scott said. “We know we have the speed, we know we have the talent, but it takes more than that. You have to have the mental side of the game as well and I thought we had that in the first half. We played the way we wanted to play. We didn’t let the dictate the tempo.”

Grace Crowell was in the goal for Yukon with Kalie Winstead sidelined with an injury. Crowell finished the night with 11 saves for the Millerettes. Asley Basler had one assist on the night for Yukon.

Yukon finished the game with 19 shots on goal.

“This senior class had not beaten Mustang,” Scott said. “That was a goal for them. We knew this group had a chance to be special when they were freshman, so I know this was really important for them. We knew they were going to make a run at us when we got up, but I thought we responded well.”

The Millerettes will get a break from games with spring break but return to action at 6 p.m. March 27 against Choctaw.