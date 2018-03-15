Broncos outlast Yukon in defensive battle

Mustang boys soccer improved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at Yukon.

For the first 56 minutes of the match, the Broncos and Millers were scoreless. With 23:46 remaining in regulation, it was Mustang freshman Isaias Silva, who broke through the Yukon defense to put a shot in the back of the net and give the Broncos a one-goal advantage.

The Millers turned up the offensive pressure following the Mustang goal, but the Broncos’ defense stayed strong and kept Yukon out of the back of the net.

Mustang put the icing on the cake with 1:24 left when Colby Allen scored on a rebound to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead.

“We knew we were going to see a lot of the ball,” Mustang coach Jared Homer said. “We knew they were going to defend and counter. They play their system well. We just had to be patient and look for an opportunity and we took advantage in the second half. It’s nice to come out on top. I thought we got a little frustrated in the first half but we settled down in the second half and played better. We need to continue to build as a team and get better as we head toward district play.”

Mustang held the Millers at bay for the remaining 1:24 and sealed the rivalry win.

The Broncos will be back in action at 8 p.m. tonight at Enid in their final match before spring break. Mustang’s first match following spring break will be at 8 p.m. March 27 against Moore.