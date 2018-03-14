Yukon opens track season in Edmond

The Yukon boys and girls track teams started the 2018 season at the Edmond Santa Fe Track and Field Invitational last Friday.

The Millers took fifth place out of 11 teams with 67 points, and the Millerettes placed eighth out of 10 teams. Edmond North took first place in the boys’ team standings with 124.5 points and Edmond

Memorial finished first in the girls’ team standings with 167 points.

Here are the individual Yukon results from the meet:

In the girls’ 4×100 meter relay race, Yukon took seventh place with a time of 52.84 seconds. In the boys’ 4×100 meter relay race, the Millers finished in fourth place with a time of 44.15 seconds.

In the girls’ 4×800 meter relay race, Yukon placed seventh with a time of 10:59.87. In the boys’ 4×800-meter relay race, The Millers took fourth place with a time of 8:30.79.

In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Jaycee Willingham finished in third place with a time of 16.47 seconds.

In the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, Kole Frederick placed first with a time of 15.60 seconds. Tyler Dechant took fifth place with a time of 16.76 seconds. Blake Gerber finished in seventh place with a time of 17.08 seconds and Karl Tech placed 21st with a time of 22.38 seconds.

In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Elijah Ankrom took ninth place with a time of 10:39.97. Cade Pope finished in 11th place with a time of 10:45.42. Kohl Kimmel placed 13th with a time of 10:49.52, Kyle Crow took 20th place with a time of 11:36.87 and Zac Lewis finished in 25th place with a time of 12:20.60.

In the girls’ 4×200 meter relay race, Yukon placed ninth with a time of 1:54.18. In the boys’ 4×200-meter relay race, the Millers took ninth place with a time of 1:35.06.

In the girls’ 800-meter run, Desiree Walker finished in 17th place with a time of 2:44.94. In the boys’ 800-meter run, Kolby McCoy placed 19th with a time of 2:11.69.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Madison Dean took 15th place with a time of 13.99 seconds and Kinsey Reyes finished in 22nd place with a time of 14.19 seconds.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, Isaiah Butler placed fourth with a time of 11.36 seconds. B.J. Wright took 13th place with a time of 11.64 seconds. Parker Kenley finished in 19th place with a time of 11.79 seconds. Perry Olsen placed 21st with a time of 11.89 seconds. Logan Husfeld took 37th place with a time of 12.55 seconds. Chris Gerber finished in 38th place with a time of 12.57 seconds and George Montayne placed 47th with a time of 12.89 seconds.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Elora Jones took fifth place with a time of 12:34.58. Sydney Brown finished eighth with a time of 13:01.07 and Trinity Aneshansley placed 21st with a time of 15:56.76.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Savannah Curry took seventh place with a time of 1:05.88. Desiree Walker finished in 12th place with a time of 1:07.48. Hannah Cavin placed 21st with a time of 1:10.35. Kali Brown took 24th place with a time of 1:13.54 and Shala Allen finished in 27th place with a time of 1:17.98.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Elijah Wallace placed 12th with a time of 55.65 seconds and Payton Hofer took 24th place with a time of 1:00.35.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Jaycee Willingham finished in sixth place with a time of 50.62 seconds and Casey Was placed seventh with a time of 51.84 seconds.

In the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Chris Gerber took 11th place with a time of 44.64 seconds. Blake Gerber finished in 14th place with a time of 45.42 seconds and Karl Tech placed 23rd with a time of 50.71 seconds.

In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Shala Allen took 33rd place with a time of 31.97 seconds.

In the boys’ 200-meter dash, Perry Olsen finished in 40th place with a time of 25.54 seconds and Logan Husfeld placed 49th with a time of 26.25 seconds.

In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Sydney Brown took 10th place with a time of 6:06.48. In the boys’ 1,600-meter run, Elijah Ankrom finished in 14th place with a time of 4:51.64.

In the girls’ 4×400-meter relay race, Yukon placed 13th with a time of 4:38.52. In the boys’ 4×400-meter relay race, the Millers took 10th place with a time of 3:45.82.

In the girls’ long jump, Meya Case finished in fifth place with a jump of 15-feet, 8-inches. In the boys’ high jump, Tyler Dechant placed second with a jump of 6-feet, 6-inches.

In the girls’ pole vault, Kyla Davis took first place with a vault of 11-feet, 7-inches. Kenadi Hamilton finished in second place with a vault of 9-feet, 6-inches and Maycie Reed placed fifth with a vault of 8-feet.

In the boys’ pole vault, Jack Gose took third place with a vault of 13-feet, 6-inches.

In the boys’ shot put, Zac Jones finished in first place with a toss of 49-feet, 8-inches and in the boys’ discus throw, Issac Yancy placed fifth with a throw of 122-feet, 4-inches.

The Yukon track teams will be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday at the annual Yukon Sundowner Track and Field Meet at Miller Stadium.