Canon named Yukon Middle School’s teacher of the year

Yukon Middle School named Clayton Canon its teacher of the year for 2017-2018.

Canon is in his third year teaching seventh-grade geography.

It is his ninth year teaching. Canon spent his first six years at Western Oaks Middle School, in Putnam City.

Canon said he is honored the faculty chose him to represent them, and has been overwhelmed by the support.

“Since the day that I began working at YMS I knew that I was in an environment where professionals set their eyes upon doing what is best for kids and journey forward. It amazes me a school full of excellent educators gave me this honor,” Canon said.

Canon has served as the vice president and member-at-large for the Oklahoma Council for the Social Studies, a professional learning community facilitator, social studies vertical chair, PTA president, Indian education tutor, district textbook selection committee member and leadership committees at both Yukon Middle School and Western Oaks.

He also is a mentor, helped with student leadership and is an important part of developing the ICE intervention periods at YMS.

One of Canon’s passions is helping students put the world into the context of their own lives.

“There are so many unique cultures and people groups in the world that so many people know very little about. These differences are fascinating to me and kids become excited about them,” he said.

“It is tantamount, as educators, that we prepare students to inherit the world and understanding differences and being able to share the earth with people we are not like, or do not agree with.”

Canon was raised in Blanchard and graduated from Bridge Creek High.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2008 with a bachelor of science degree in Social Studies Education and plans to begin pursuing a master’s degree within the next year.

Canon said he is grateful for the mentors that he has had in his personal and professional life.

Also, he appreciates his colleagues and administrators at Yukon Public Schools and the welcoming and supportive community of Yukon that places great emphasis on education, supporting teachers, and doing what is best for kids.