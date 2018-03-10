Yukon’s Wilson fires top score, as girls take second at Ponca City

The Yukon girls golf team got off to a strong start to the season Wednesday with a second-place finish in the Ponca City Tournament.

The Millerettes finished with 361 strokes. The tournament champion was Jenks with a score of 333.

Yukon’s Alyssa Wilson also got off to a strong start to the season. She took first place in the overall individual standings with an even par round of 71.

The Millerettes will be back in action Monday at the Regional Preview Tournament at Hidden Trails Golf Club in Oklahoma City.