Spirit League sidewalk project is completed

After months of planning and fundraising, a new sidewalk has been added to the Spirit League baseball field at Taylor Park.

Work on the project was completed in February, said Parks and Recreations Director Jan Scott.

The Spirit League is an athletics leagues for those with disabilities. It was formed about 11 years ago.

Members of the league play baseball, basketball, soccer and bowling.

Baseball is played at J. Calvin Field inside Taylor Park.

Over the past year, several fundraisers have benefited the playing field.

Most recently, a concrete sidewalks were poured that will help provide access to the field for those who use wheelchairs and walkers.

Funds raised over the past year have included money generated by the Spirit Sprint, which was held in August. In addition, Yukon High School graduate Vernon Turner donated $1,000 he received after being named the Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year for Oklahoma to the project.

Other fundraisers have included Yukon’s chocolate festival and a bake sale.

In addition, money donated by Yukon’s former Lions Club and a Walmart grant all helped raise the $11,700 that was needed for the project.

“Many people contributed to this project,” Scott said.

The work was completed through the city’s contract with Brewer Construction. It was subcontracted through Schwartz Paving, she said.

Scott said more than 200 athletes participate in the league, which begins play in August.