Shining bright on the diamond: Yukon throttles Westmoore, stays unbeaten

Yukon couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2018 season on the baseball diamond.

The Millers improved to 3-0 Thursday with a 12-4 run-rule victory over Westmoore in six innings at Miller Field.

Payton Miller got the start on the mound for Yukon and threw the first five innings earning the win. He was relieved by Chance Shelton in the sixth inning. Nollan Koon was behind the plate for the Millers for the entire game.

Miller allowed four earned runs on seven hits, while striking one and walking five in his first outing of the season. Shelton allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one in his inning of work.

Mason McIntyre stole the show at the plate for Yukon. The sophomore had an RBI triple in the second inning and a three RBI triple in the sixth inning to secure four RBI’s in the game.

Fellow Miller Drew Janvrin was solid with the bat as well for Yukon with a solo homerun in the third inning and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The game was tied at one after the first inning and tied at three after the second inning but it was the third inning where Yukon took the lead for the first time. Westmoore knotted the score at four in the top of the fourth but the Millers broke it open in the bottom half of the frame and never looked back.

Yukon finished the night with 10 hits and nine walks.

The Millers will be back in action at noon today when they travel north to take on Deer Creek.

Millers complete sweep of Midwest City

The Yukon baseball team improved to 2-0 Tuesday with an 11-1 run-rule victory in five innings against Midwest City at home.

The win came a day after the Millers opened the 2018 season with a 13-0 trouncing of the Bombers on the road.

“It was a tough weather day with the wind,” Yukon coach Kevin James said. “We came out and got up early, which is what we wanted to do. I thought we did what we needed to do to get the win. Jack (Pritchard) went out and took care of business.”

Pritchard started the game on the mound for Yukon and pitched all five innings and earned the win. He struck out seven Midwest City batters, walked three and allowed three hits and one earned run.

The Millers finished the game with five hits. Nollan Koon had two hits and Drew Janvrin, Rylan Vanlandingham and Payton Miller each had one hit.

Yukon finished with two errors.

The Millers didn’t waste any time jumping on the Bombers. Yukon scored six runs in the first inning on an RBI walk from Dalton DeBaud, an RBI hit by pitch by Janvrin and Vanlandingham, a sacrifice fly from Dakota Ward and on two errors by the Midwest City catcher.

Yukon tacked on four more runs in the second inning. Janvrin and Vanlandingham each had two RBI doubles for the Millers.

Both teams scored a run in the third inning. The Bombers scored on an RBI single. The Millers scored their final run in the bottom half of the inning on a Miller RBI single to make it 11-1.

Neither team scored during the remainder of the game.