Yukon woman prepares to compete for Mrs. Oklahoma

Ginger Adams has her fingers crossed that the third time is the charm. She’s hoping to be the next Mrs. Oklahoma.

For Adams, who is the reigning Mrs. Yukon, this will be her third time to take part in the annual competition. It is set for Saturday in Guthrie at the Scottish Rite Temple.

Adams grew up in Calumet and graduated from the University of Tulsa with a degree in psychology with an emphasis on marriage and family development.

Adams, 32, and her husband, Jeremiah, have two children — daughters Carys, 7, and Caira, 3.

She works for Family Expectation in Oklahoma City. The organization helps families work through pregnancy.

She is one of 13 contestants for the honor, which currently is held by Emerald Stanley of Oklahoma City.

“This is the third time that I will be competing,” Adams said. “I was looking for a new challenge.”

Adams has participated in pageants since her high school years. She’s been participating in the Mrs. Oklahoma Pageant since 2008.

She said she initially began competing as a way to complete her bucket list.

Adams said she had no real goals, other than to be on stage.

But in 2012, she lost her mother, Sandra Carpenter, to cancer.

She decided to compete in 2014 as a way to honor her mother.

She finished among the top nine contestants.

“She was one of my biggest supporters. My goal was to honor her legacy and her memory by competing,” Adams said. “I met my goal, and thought I was done.”

However, in December Adams said she began asking God for a challenge.

Four days into 2018, she got an offer to compete again though a scholarship provided by a previous winner.

She said she is excited to represent Yukon because this is her home.

“I am really proud to be from Yukon. We do a lot of cool things. I wanted to represent my hometown,” Adams said.

She said her family is proud of her, especially her daughters.

“They are both divas, so they are both excited about the glamour of it. But, I’m hoping to show them the balance of family time and preparation, that there is a lot of work that goes into it. You can’t just walk in and expect a title. You have to work for it,” she said.

In addition, said her platform is “Disconnect to Reconnect.”

“I am all about technology balance, and encouraging families to set intentional boundaries with their technology. So many times when we walk into a restaurant we have everyone on their phones. They really are missing the gifts of the people who are right in front of them,” she said. “Technology is great, but we have to put it in its place.”

The competition begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.