Yukon boys tennis opens season at Carl Albert Tournament

The Yukon boys tennis team opened the 2018 season Friday with a sixth-place finish at the Carl Albert Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

There were 16 teams at the event with Deer Creek taking first place overall with 58 points. The Millers had 43 points.

Yukon had two players compete in the No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles divisions. In the No. 1 singles bracket, the Millers had Lukas Elmborg and Aaron Wolf.

Elmborg went 2-2 in the tournament and took sixth place. He opened the tournament with a 6-0 and 6-2 win over Ardmore’s Patrick Musgrove. Elmborg then lost to Ada’s Reese Siegle 2-6 and 0-6. He won his third match against Mustang’s Noah Nickels 7-5 and 6-1 and then dropped his fourth and final match to Carl Albert’s Alex Richardson 1-6 and 2-6.

Wolf took ninth-place in the tournament and had a record of 2-1. He opened the event with a loss to Norman’s Michael Grundsted 1-6 and 0-6. Wolf then beat Piedmont’s Jackson Carr 6-0 and 6-1 and then he beat Choctaw’s Josh Branson 7-5 and 7-5.

In the No. 2 singles bracket, Yukon went with Nate Moore and Layne Slocumb. Moore had a record of 3-1 and took fifth place. He defeated Piedmont’s Garrett Lybarger 6-2 and 6-1 in his opening match. He then lost to Carl Albert’s Parker Bryant 2-6 and 0-6. In his third match, Moore beat Guthrie’s Trevor Welch 6-3 and 6-0 and in his fourth match, he beat Mustang’s Hoai Pham 7-5 and 6-1.

Slocumb had a record of 0-2 in the tournament. He lost to Ada’s Christian Siegle 0-6 and 1-6 and then he lost to Piedmont’s Lybarger 3-6 and 4-6.

In the No. 1 doubles division, Carson Eskew and Ayden Tahdoo competed for Yukon. The duo went 2-2 and took fourth place. They opened with a 6-1 and 6-1 win over Putnam City North. They then beat Mustang 6-1, 2-6 and 10-8. Eskew and Tahdoo lost their third match to Deer Creek 1-6 and 5-7 and then lost to Deer Creek 3-6, 6-4 and 2-10.

In the No. 2 doubles division, the Millers had Dylan Howard and Zach Butcher going in the tournament. The duo went 2-2 in the event. They opened with a 6-0 and 6-0 win over Piedmont. They then lost 0-6 and 2-6 to Deer Creek. Howard and Butcher won their third match over Choctaw 6-3, 3-6 and 10-6 and they dropped their fourth match 1-6 and 4-6 to Mustang.

The Yukon boys tennis team was back in action Tuesday when they competed in the Putnam City Tournament. The Millers will play in the Ada Tournament on Friday.