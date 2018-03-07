Yukon boys soccer gets off on the right foot

The Yukon boys soccer team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2018 season. The Millers upset Norman North in penalty kicks last Thursday at Miller Stadium.

“It was a great start,” Yukon coach Neil Hilton said. “We have two senior defenders in the center of the field in Colton Humphrey and Daniel Honarchi, and they controlled the middle for us for the majority of the night. That makes a big difference for us.”

The two teams played evenly in regulation at one. Yukon and Norman North played the first half scoreless but with 20 minutes to go, the Millers’ Zach Snow scored to give Yukon a 1-0 advantage.

The Timberwolves had an answer with seven minutes to go on a successful PK to knot the score at 1-1.

Neither team scored in the final seven minutes of regulation, and the match went straight to PK’s to decide the winner.

Yukon outscored Norman North 3-2 in PK’s to earn the season-opening win.

Miller freshman Kaden Allen was in the net for Yukon the entire match.

“Norman North possessed the ball more than we did,” Hilton said. “We played good defense, we were able to stop them for the majority of the game, we played a dominant defensive match.”

The Millers were back in action Tuesday with a match at Moore. They will travel to Norman to take on Norman High at 8 p.m. Friday.