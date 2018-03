Oklahoma State wrestler Boo Lewallen won the 149-pound Big 12 Conference championship Sunday in Tulsa with a 9-3 victory over Northern Iowa’s Max Thomsen. The Yukon High School graduate earned a takedown and near fall in the final 20 seconds of the second period to break a 3-3 tie. Lewallen then added another takedown and escape in the final period to lock up the win in his first appearance in the Big 12 Tournament.