Independence selects Lunsford for honor

Abbie Lunsford was named Independence Elementary’s Teacher of the Year for 2017.

Lunsford teaches fifth-grade language arts and social studies. She is in her ninth year of teaching, the last four being at Independence.

Lunsford previously taught in Putnam City, Houston, Texas and Maize, Kansas.

Lunsford earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Oklahoma State University in December 2007.

She was recently a member of the Yukon/Mustang Master’s cohort, earning her master’s degree in education leadership in December.

She serves as her PLC’s co-facilitator, and is a member of the reading committee and the gifted education committee for Independence.

Lunsford said she feels incredibly honored to be nominated by her colleagues to represent her school.

“I work with an extraordinary group of educators that I learn from and grow with every single day. I feel blessed to be a part of the IES team,” she said.

Lunsford lives in Yukon with her husband, Nathan, their two-year-old daughter, Hazel, and their basset hound, Toby.