Ag students do well at Canadian County livestock show and sale

The annual Canadian County Junior Livestock Show and Premium Sale completed its annual run Tuesday as a success, officials said.

Kyle Worthington, with the OSU Extension Service and Canadian County Free Fair Board, said more than 425 entries participated in the annual livestock show. Seventy-five entries advanced to the premium sale, which was held Tuesday evening.

“It went really well. Our entries were up,” Worthington said.

Thirty entries from Yukon advanced to the premium sale. That includes entries from the Yukon FFA, Yukon 4-H and Miller 4-H clubs.

Yukon’s FFA had two grand champions. Mackena Tennyson, whose crossbreed was the top steer, and Lydia Straka, whose lamb were honored.

Yukon also had a reserve champion barrow owned by Jordan Williams.

Yukon also had the breed champion in Emma Riggs’ short horn entry.

Eryn Smith had the reserve breed champion angus.

Results from the premium sale will be available Saturday.

Worthington said the premium sale provides money that participants use to recoup their expenses. It also often is used for college expenses.

“It is self-investment. Many of them use it toward college tuition,” he said.

Worthington said agricultural students often are able to utilize the skills they have learned in the program to enhance their employability.

“Most tend to excel in trade schools and higher education. They have the skillsets that employers are looking for. They are responsible, they show up on time and they have the ability to communicate with clients and co-workers. These are skills that employers are looking for,” Worthington said.

In addition to the premium sale, the Canadian County Fair Board also announced the winners of five scholarships during Tuesday’s event.

There were 18 applicants for a $1,000 scholarship, along with a $750 scholarship and three $500 scholarships.

The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Massey Beard of the El Reno FFA.

The $750 scholarship was awarded to Natally Owen of the Mustang FFA.

Worthington said $500 scholarships were awarded to Sophia Gallagher of the Yukon FFA, Jaden Ling of the El Reno FFA and Anna Jeffery of the El Reno FFA.

One of the $500 scholarships was sponsored by the Canadian County Cattlemen’s Association.