ACADEMIC STATE CHAMPS: Yukon girls hoops wins 6A academic state title

The Yukon girls basketball team puts meaning to the word “student-athlete.” The Millerettes recently claimed the 2017-2018 6A academic state championship.

The announcement was made Monday at the Yukon Public Schools school board meeting by Yukon Public Schools Director of Athletic Mike Clark.

The Millerettes’ team GPA was a 3.925.

“They have one of the highest team GPA’s across the state,” Clark said. “We are really proud of what these young ladies have accomplished in the classroom.”

Since Clark became the athletic director at Yukon, he has implemented a system that preaches academics first before athletics.

“Our coaches are teachers first before they are coaches,” Clark said. “I believe that some of the best coaches are also some of the best teachers. The great thing about this award is that all of the teachers, kindergarten through 12th grade, who have taught these young ladies get to share in this award. This is a testament to their hard work as well.”

Yukon girls basketball coach Roy Wyckoff said the academic state championship is a great accomplishment for his players.

“They are terrific students, phenomenal students,” Wyckoff said. “I have never been a part of an academic state championship team. It shows the true character of these girls and the high-level of work ethic they have and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Yukon girls basketball team will be presented their 6A academic state championship award at the 6A state tournament in Tulsa at Oral Roberts University this weekend. The Millerettes also will be honored at the April Yukon school board meeting.