CV Tech’s Winters to retire, Lutts named as replacement

EL RENO — After nearly 44 years in education, Dr. Greg Winters said he plans to retire in August as superintendent of Canadian Valley Technology Center.

Gayla Lutts, the deputy superintendent at the vocational technical school, has been selected as Winter’s replacement.

The decision came during a special meeting of the technology center’s board of education on Monday.

The change is effective Aug. 10.

Lutts will become CV Tech’s first female superintendent.

“I am so honored with the board of education’s decision, and I look forward to creating a healthy, inclusive culture of continuous improvement,” Lutts said.

Winters has been the school’s superintendent since 2008.

Lutts has been his deputy superintendent since 2015.

She also served as the campus director, student services director, academic center instructor and a classroom instructor.

She joined CV Tech in 1999.

Lutts said key issues facing the school include accommodating the rapid growth of the district, meeting the workforce needs of area businesses and preparing students for success in an ever-evolving society.

“Canadian Valley’s district is fortunate to be in one of the fastest growing areas of the nation, and we are primed for growth. It is critical that we maintain strong collaborative partnerships with businesses and industries to keep us on the cutting edge of 21st Century education and workforce needs,” she said.

CV Tech expansion includes plans to effectively double the size of the Cowan Campus in a transition that will result in the campus becoming the go-to site for health-related education. In addition, an educational wing will be built on the north side of CV Tech’s El Reno Campus. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

CV Tech was founded in August 1970 and is one of 29 technology center districts in Oklahoma. The 1,500-mile district stretches north to Piedmont, south to Rush Springs, east to Bethany and west to Calumet.

CV Tech operates campuses in El Reno, Yukon and Chickasha.