Yukon girls tennis opens with fifth-place finish in Carl Albert tourney

The Yukon girls tennis team opened the 2018 season Thursday at the Carl Albert Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center with a fifth-place finish out of 16 teams.

The Millerettes had 48 points. The tournament winner was Deer Creek with 62 points.

In the No. 1 singles division, Lea Hildebrand competed for Yukon. Hildebrand had a record of 2-2 and took fourth place in the event.

Hildebrand defeated Kristen Gilbert of Shawnee 6-3 and 6-3 to open the tournament. She then defeated Ada’s Maggie Johnson 6-3 and 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. Hildebrand lost in the semifinal round to Deer Creek’s Issabelle Pensavalle 1-6 and 2-6. In the third and fourth-place match, Hildebrand fell to Carl Albert’s Morgan Toney 2-6 and 3-6.

In the No. 2 singles division, Taylor Shipes competed for the Millerettes. Shipes had a record of 3-1 and finished in fifth place.

Shipes defeated Putnam City North’s Katelyn Click 6-3 and 6-1in the opening round. She then lost to Deer Creek’s Chloe Hill 1-6 and 6-7. In her third match, Shipes beat Shawnee’s Olivia Stobbe 6-1 and 6-1 and in her fourth match, she beat Ardmore’s Makalia Barber 6-1 and 6-0.

In the No. 1 doubles division, Yukon had Sakura Roberts and Candace Courter on the court. The duo went 3-1 and took fifth place in the tournament.

Roberts/Courter defeated Piedmont 6-1 and 6-0 in their first match. They then lost to Carl Albert 4-6 and 2-6. The duo rebounded to beat Choctaw 6-1 and 6-3 and they closed the tournament with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over Norman.

In the No. 2 doubles division, Kaylee Rayburn and Hannah Dillon competed for Yukon. The duo had a record of 3-1 and took second place in the event.

Rayburn/Dillon defeated Putnam City North to open the tournament 6-0 and 6-0. They then beat Guthrie 6-2 and 6-2. The duo beat Carl Albert in the semifinals 6-1 and 6-1 and then lost to Deer Creek 2-6 and 1-6 in the finals.

Boys tennis ready for 2018 season

The Yukon boys tennis team opened the 2018 season Friday at the Carl Albert Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

Yukon coach Barney Moon said the boys had a strong preseason.

“Unfortunately, our Texas scrimmage got rained out,” Moon said. “Last Saturday, we hosted Mustang and Guthrie at our courts for a triad. None of the matches counted, as it was preseason, but I would say we performed better than expected.”

Moon added that the strength of his team is in the upperclassmen.

“The strength of our team lies in our senior leadership,” Moon said. “I have three senior boys that should make a mark this year. As soon as some of our younger players catch on, we should be a competitive team again. Our team captains are Carson Eskew and Lukas Elmborg. They do a fantastic job leading practice. I am anxious to see how Zach Butcher and Nate Moore perform under high school expectations. Both are freshman and should be solid contributors.”

Moon said the lineup for this spring is close to being set.

“Our lineup has been set pretty much, as we have been practicing hard all fall and early spring,” Moon said. “Our key will be if we gel as a team. If the younger and older players can put it together, we will be very competitive.”