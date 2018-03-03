Van Meter tabbed as school board president

The Yukon School Board has a new president and a new board member.

Rex Van Meter, who served as last year’s vice president, took over the reins from Suzanne Cannon during a special meeting Friday.

The agenda of the meeting was posted on the district’s agenda portal and at the school administration building. Media members, however, were not notified.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the lack of media notification was an oversight.

The meeting also welcomed new school board member Don Rowe, who was elected to Seat 3. He replaces Karen Youngblood, who served two terms on the board and did not seek re-election. Youngblood’s last meeting was in February.

In addition, Leonard Wells was elected vice president and Cannon was selected as secretary/clerk.

Van Meter said he is excited about his new role on the board.

“In our school district, you won’t see a big change. We have a common vision that we all share with the district, Dr. Simeroth and the site administrators. We strategically plan to educate the children of our community. Nothing is going to change,” Van Meter said.

Van Meter is beginning his fourth year on the board.

Members of the school board were using the special meeting to tour Heritage Elementary School in Edmond and Piedmont Intermediate School in Piedmont on Friday. The two schools are designed by the architect selected to design Yukon’s new intermediate school, Redstone Intermediate School.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin next year. The building will house fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students.