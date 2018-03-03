Save for the win: Girls soccer gets PK win over Norman North in season-opener

After ending regulation tied at 1, the Yukon Millerettes went four kickers deep to knock off Norman North 4-3 to win its season-opening soccer game.

The Millerettes’ goalkeeper, senior Grace Crowell, was able to snag a direct kick as it entered the goal to grab the win for Yukon.

Coach Jason Scott said Crowell led the team Thursday.

“You could feel the team feeding off of her. Tonight was Grace’s night. She stepped up. When you have a goalkeeper who is performing like that, you can just see and feel the team feeding off that,” Scott said.

The coach said Yukon’s defense played well, giving up only one goal — one that shouldn’t have happened.

“We knew we gave them that goal. … They are a good team, and you can’t give good teams opportunities like that. We told the girls that we were proud of them. They were playing hard, playing tough and playing good. We told them that we can win this thing,” he said. “I told them we’re going to go and win this game.”

That score came in the first half.

At halftime, Scott said he told the players that if they follow their game plan they would win the game.

“They bought in, they went after it. … Some nights you could feel that. Tonight was that night,” he said.

At the end of regulation, the score was 1-1. Yukon outshot Norman North in the penalty kick session 4-3, with both teams missing one shot to the right and Crowell snagging a shot into the goal.

“We felt refreshed going into the penalty kicks. The five shooters we put up there are 100 percent strong. They are probably our five best PK shooters. We knew we were going to score,” he said.

Scott said the team needs to build off the win.

“This is the first step in the process of where we want to go. We had a lot of confidence going in, but this has to be our first step. The girls had something to prove tonight. Our girls wanted to prove that ‘we’re here and we’re going to be a part of it,’” he said.

The Millerettes had a strong preseason, going 4-0-2, and now are 1-0 on the regular season.

They travel to Moore on Tuesday.