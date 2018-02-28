Yukon’s season ends against Edmond North

The final game of the season for the Yukon girls basketball team was a reflection of the entire year.

The Millerettes started strong against Edmond North last Friday in the opening round of the 6A West Regional Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe just as Yukon started strong at the beginning of the season.

However, down the stretch in the second half, Yukon faltered just as the Millerettes have in the latter half of the year and eventually lost to the Lady Huskies 60-48.

“I feel like that game was the story of our entire season,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said. “We were competitive for the majority of the game but we couldn’t get over the hump.”

Yukon finished the 2017-2018 season with an overall record of 11-13.

The Millerettes played well to open the game and led 14-10 after the opening quarter against Edmond North. The Lady Huskies responded with a strong performance in the second period, as they outscored Yukon 17-10 to take a 27-24 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Millerettes stayed even with Edmond North in the third quarter with both teams scoring 11 points to make it 38-35 heading into the final frame.

A 90-second span in the fourth quarter where Yukon was outscored 8-0 by the Huskies broke the game open from a three-point Edmond North lead to an 11 point lead. The hole was too big for the Millerettes to climb and Yukon went on to lose by 12 points.

“There was about a 90-second span in the fourth quarter where we had four straight bad possessions and that was the difference in the game,” Wyckoff said. “We went from trailing by three points to trailing by 11 points, you have to give credit to Edmond North, they capitalized on our mistakes.”

Ashlyn Basler led the way with 12 points. Jules Martin had 11 points. Meya Case finished with eight points. Sydney Brown and Sunny Middleton each scored six points and Kristen Readel put in five points.

“I couldn’t ask them to play any harder,” Wyckoff said. “We went through a really tough stretch of adversity of the last three weeks of the season and we handled it really well.”

Wyckoff said he learned a lot about himself in his first year at helm of the Yukon girls basketball program.

“I think I matured a lot as a coach,” Wyckoff said. “There were times I put a lot of pressure on myself and the girls and that hurt them. It was pressure based on results. I need to work on not letting the result define me and who I am.”

Wyckoff added that he hopes the underclassmen learn from this year.

“I want them to understand the type of work ethic it takes to be successful,” Wyckoff said. “We need to do a better job of playing with a chip on our shoulder every time we take court.”

Wyckoff said the senior class helped lay the groundwork for the future of Millerette basketball.

“They planted the seeds,” Wyckoff said. “They came to work every day and left it all on the court. I was very lucky to have the senior class we had this year.”