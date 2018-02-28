Some Yukon water bills may be estimated for February

Some Yukon water customers could have higher or lower water bills for February, city officials said Wednesday.

According to a news release, about 1,000 customer of the city’s utility services will receive an estimated water bill for the month. The bills were mailed to customers on Wednesday and are due March 15.

City officials said the bills were estimated because of last week’s winter storm, which did not allow meter-reading crews to have access to the meters.

“Because the deadline to have meter reading completed was so close, utility billing was forced to estimate some readings,” the release states.

The bills will indicate if they have been estimated with an “e” that appears immediately after the meter reading that is printed on the bill.

Officials said about 11 percent of the city’s customers will be affected.

The bill estimation is determined by software that takes the customer’s last three months of water consumption, and then determines the average. If there is a difference in the estimation from the actual number, utility services will make the correction on the March invoice, the release states.

City officials said monthly bills are normally based on actual readings, not estimates. The last time the city was forced to use estimates was in February 2011, which also was due to winter storms.