Millers take seventh at state tournament

Yukon wrestling closed the 2017-2018 season with six individual wrestlers advancing to the 6A state wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

The highlight of the weekend for the Miller wrestling program was 145-pound grappler Jaxen Gilmore winning his second 6A state championship to cap his four-year career at Yukon.

Yukon took seventh place as a team in the final team standings with 38 points and Choctaw came away as the state champion in the team standings with 138 points.

“Everyone says this was a down year for us but we qualified six guys for the state tournament, had two guys in the finals and had one win state, so I am proud of my guys for how hard they worked this year,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We bring back four state qualifiers next year and two that placed sixth at the regional. Hard to replace guys like Jaxen and Studd but we have some young guys coming up that we are excited about. There’s a lot of excitement for the future of Yukon wrestling.”

Studd Morris capped his Miller career with a second-place finish in the 106-pound weight class. Morris defeated Bartlesville’s David Boucher in the quarterfinal round with a 19-7 major decision. In the semifinals, Morris beat Broken Arrow’s Jared Hill 6-3 to advance to the state title bout against Sand Springs’ Carter Young. Morris fell to Young 3-0 to conclude his state tournament.

Heavyweight, Ashton Aldridge, got into the state tournament with a third-period fall against Broken Arrow in the fourth and fifth-place match and then lost his next bouts to Stillwater’s Sam Smith in a third-period fall and to Mustang’s Blake Russell in a first-period fall.

At 126 pounds, Kylon Burgert competed for Yukon. Burgert went 0-2 in the state tournament with a 7-1 loss to Mustang’s Cameron Picklo and a 5-4 loss to Jenks’ Branden Elrod.

Landis Scoon wrestled at 152 pounds for the Millers and finished 0-2 in the tournament. Scoon lost in a first-period fall to Sand Springs’ Kalerb Tabor and lost in a first period fall to Edmond Memorial’s Kyle Knowles.

At 195-pounds, Corbin Gordon lost to the fourth and fifth-place match to Sapulpa’s Keland Bearpaw 9-2.

Overall, Yukon finished the state tournament with a 6-8 record.