Millers close season with loss at Putnam City North

Yukon played Putnam City North tough for a half Saturday in the opening round of the 6A West Regional Tournament but the Millers struggled in the second half, as the Panthers ended Yukon’s season 89-58.

The Millers entered the game without two players who play major minutes in the rotation due to an illness and ineligibility.

“We hung around in the first part of the game,” Yukon coach Kevin Ritter said. “We played decent in the first half but we ran out of gas in the second half. We were down two players and that really hurt us in the second half. The game was closer than the final score showed. I’m proud of how hard we played. We were still playing hard at the end of the season.”

Putnam City North didn’t waste any time doing what they do best — score. Yukon couldn’t slow down the potent offensive attack from the Panthers and was outscored 23-15 in the first quarter.

The scoring slowed down for P.C. North in the second quarter but Yukon struggled to take advantage of the opportunity. The Panthers put up 15 points in the frame and the Millers added 11 points to make the halftime score 38-26 Putnam North.

The third quarter is where the flood gates opened.

Putnam City North score 25 points in the period and the Millers scored 12 to make the score 63-38 heading into the final frame.

Yukon got its offense going in the fourth quarter. The Millers put up 20 points, which was the most they scored in a quarter in the game.

Unfortunately, Putnam City North did the same with 26 points to close out the game and secure the 31-point victory.

The Millers finished the season with a 6-18 record.

Karsten Berg led the way with 21 points. Carson Price added 19 points. Carvell McKinley scored six points. Caimon McGee finished with five points. Tyler Dechant had four points and Joe Feemster scored three points.

“I thought we made strides with our program that go beyond wins and losses,” Ritter said. “This senior class never quit. They had a lot of fight in them and they played hard until the very end. We are going to refocus a little bit in the offseason and really work on developing an identity. We also want to strive to be more cohesive as a unit. One thing we need to work on as a coaching staff going forward is delegating roles within our staff. We were a brand new staff, so we were still learning each other.”