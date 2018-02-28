Central Elementary names Okot teacher of the year

Megan Okot was named Central Elementary School’s 2017 Teacher of the Year.

Okot teaches third-grade reading, social studies, spelling and writing. This is her third year teaching and third year working for Yukon Public Schools.

Okot said she is deeply honored to be chosen by her fellow teachers at Central.

“It is an amazing opportunity to be able to represent the hard-working and dedicated educators at Central,” Okot said.

Okot has served as a mastery-connect champion, student-council sponsor, and a mentor teacher for her school.

Her favorite thing about her profession is being able to see students become active problem solvers.

In teaching reading the students are exposed to many different stories where characters make choices that aren’t always the right options. It is wonderful to see the students come up with different ways they would have handled the problem if they were faced with it, she said.

“It is just wonderful to see ideas expressed in many different ways,” Okot said.

Okot lives in Yukon with her husband.

She said she is grateful to live in a community that values education by supporting their students and teachers every day.