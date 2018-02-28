Canadian County officials allow burn ban to expire

After more than month under a burn ban, officials in Canadian County allowed the ban to expire at noon Monday.

The move follows a week in which substantial moisture fell across the area.

According to the National Weather Service’s Mesonet Network, more than 1½ inches of rain fell on the area between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

That is the most rain that had fallen in the last three months.

District 1 County Commissioner Marc Hader said the county’s fire chief felt the immediate threat had subsided, though dependent on weather conditions this week, the ban could be reinstated next weeks.

Hader said that fire chiefs across the county said that by allowing the ban to expire, area farmers will be able to burn off their fields to prepare for spring planting. Caution, however, remain necessary.

Also, a burn ban issued by Gov. Mary Fallin has been allowed to expire.

Only 16 counties in Western Oklahoma remain under that ban.

“Though several counties are not covered by burn bans, conditions are still conducive to sustaining wildland fire,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma state forester. “I ask all Oklahomans to be very cautious with activities that could spark a wildfire such as grilling, campfires or any other outdoor burning. We aren’t out of the woods yet.”

“We are still in our winter fire season, and we could find ourselves right back in high fire danger within a week or so,” said Geissler. “The rain just gave firefighters a break from the extreme fire behavior that necessitated the burn ban.”

Meanwhile, county commissioners also approved a contract with River Ridge Construction of Newkirk for the replacement of a bridge near NW 234 and Brandley Road.

River Ridge’s bid was $44,143.50, and was the second lowest, but considered the best bid.

Hader, who represents the area where the bridge is located, said that the lowest bid came from K&O Construction of Enid. The bid was $34,900. However, Hader said he had previously used the company and had problems with its work.

The bridge, which is over an unnamed creek, was damaged last year when an oil-field tanker went over the side.

Hader said the new bridge is about 35 to 40 feet long by 35 feet wide.

Also Monday, the commissioners: